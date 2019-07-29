Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$90.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$95.00. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TSE:TRI traded down C$3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$89.69. 534,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,450. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$58.43 and a 12 month high of C$93.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deirdre Stanley sold 16,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.85, for a total value of C$1,423,628.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,384,184.76. Also, Director Marc E. Gold sold 3,548 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.20, for a total value of C$305,823.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$603,458.20.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.