Thorn Group (ASX:TGA) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Thorn Group Ltd (ASX:TGA) rose 2% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.26 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.25 ($0.18), approximately 57,645 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 351,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.25 ($0.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Thorn Group (ASX:TGA)

Thorn Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial solutions to consumers and businesses in Australia. It is involved in the leasing of household products to consumers; and provision of leasing and other financial services to small and medium size enterprises under the Radio Rentals name.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thorn Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorn Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.