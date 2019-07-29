Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $872.63 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,479.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,662,023 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.3% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Microsoft worth $872,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Investment Management increased its position in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 30,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 56,425 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,624,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,083.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $25,064,382.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,333,970.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,247 shares of company stock worth $28,204,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

