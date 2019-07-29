Timbercreek Financial Corp (TF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 15th

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:TF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE:TF traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.70. 93,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,269. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $793.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. The company has a current ratio of 133.16, a quick ratio of 128.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$8.50 and a 52 week high of C$9.73.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

TF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.25 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.81.

Timbercreek Financial Corporation, a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

