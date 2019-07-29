TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.34-9.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.12-10.12 billion.

TOELY stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $41.29. 2,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,093. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.88. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $45.02. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Get TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.