TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.34-9.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.12-10.12 billion.

OTCMKTS:TOELY traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $41.50. 5,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,093. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $45.02.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

