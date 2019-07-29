Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 41.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 8,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.21. 3,288,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,878,525. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.62. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

