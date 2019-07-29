Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ABIOMED by 314.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,120,000 after acquiring an additional 491,750 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ABIOMED by 78.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ABIOMED by 36.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in ABIOMED by 11.1% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 106,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in ABIOMED by 6.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $1,212,500.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,057,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Paylocity to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.52. 9,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,738. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.59. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.00 and a 12 month high of $459.75.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $207.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.88 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

