Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 200 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 276.9% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 203.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 59.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in AFLAC by 59.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.03. 266,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,319. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $34.00 target price on DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 target price on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 2,750 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $143,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,290 shares in the company, valued at $795,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,324 shares of company stock worth $7,635,840. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.