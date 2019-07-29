Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 59 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 2.1% during the second quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 20,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 6.3% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of W W Grainger by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.46. The stock had a trading volume of 276,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.13. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $255.09 and a twelve month high of $372.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W W Grainger declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total value of $49,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.53.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

