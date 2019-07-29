Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,447,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,144,000 after acquiring an additional 720,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,155,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,121,000 after acquiring an additional 213,970 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 71,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $35.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.