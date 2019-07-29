Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) Short Interest Up 12.6% in July

Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,237,700 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 3,762,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE:TSS traded up $1.39 on Monday, reaching $138.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,823. Total System Services has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $138.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

TSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

