Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.69. The stock had a trading volume of 238,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,555. The firm has a market cap of $346.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.