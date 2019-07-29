TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) to announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. TPG Specialty Lending posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 48.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.08.

TSLX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 197,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,674. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $41,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $77,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,514,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,070 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 21,253.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 665,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 662,263 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 33.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,087,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 272,290 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,511,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,020,000 after buying an additional 146,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 265.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 137,456 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

