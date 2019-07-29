Traceability Chain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,373.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 29th. Traceability Chain has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $56,373.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00428465 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00084191 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010510 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007592 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,458,408 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn.

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

