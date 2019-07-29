Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given a $123.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been given a $123.00 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSCO. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up from $189.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

Shares of TSCO opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $75.84 and a one year high of $114.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 36,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,758,842.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,857.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,659.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,943 shares of company stock valued at $8,322,943. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,949,000 after acquiring an additional 195,817 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

