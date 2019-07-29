TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $89.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TransUnion’s second-quarter 2019 earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus estimate. The company has an attractive business model with highly recurring and diversified revenue streams, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements and strong and stable cash flows. A huge base of data is its most distinguishing asset and perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. The company serves a broad range of customers across multiple geographies and verticals, and boasts millions of customers. Year to date, the company's shares have outperformed the industry. On the flip side, TransUnion operates in a highly competitive market, which restricts its pricing power and limits profitability to some extent. The company's operating segments experience seasonality. High debt may limit TransUnion’s future expansion.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

TransUnion stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,102. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Cartwright sold 36,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,376,360.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,805,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,244 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,469,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

