Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) & SharpSpring (OTCMKTS:SHSP) Financial Comparison

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Trend Micro alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Trend Micro and SharpSpring, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 N/A SharpSpring 0 0 5 0 3.00

SharpSpring has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 83.23%. Given SharpSpring’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SharpSpring is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Risk and Volatility

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpSpring has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and SharpSpring’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 17.65% 15.90% 8.43% SharpSpring -52.14% -63.38% -36.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trend Micro and SharpSpring’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.45 billion 4.27 $257.66 million $1.84 23.99 SharpSpring $18.65 million 5.84 -$9.48 million ($1.11) -8.97

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than SharpSpring. SharpSpring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Trend Micro pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. SharpSpring does not pay a dividend. Trend Micro pays out 133.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of SharpSpring shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of SharpSpring shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trend Micro beats SharpSpring on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. It serves finance, insurance, and retail industries, as well as government institutions. Trend Micro Incorporated has a partnership with Moxa Inc. to develop solutions to protect industrial Internet of Things environments; and strategic partnership with Luxoft Holding, Inc. to offer intrusion detection systems and intrusion prevention systems to detect, mitigate, and respond to cyber-attacks on connected cars. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc. and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc. in December 2015. SharpSpring, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.