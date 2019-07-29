TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.37. TRI Pointe Group posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.12%. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPH. TheStreet lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Dow Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush set a $269.00 price target on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. TRI Pointe Group has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 57.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 80,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 182.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 78,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 307,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

