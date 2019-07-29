Trifast (LON:TRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Trifast (LON:TRI) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating on shares of Iomart Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of LON TRI opened at GBX 195 ($2.55) on Thursday. Trifast has a 12-month low of GBX 163 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 242 ($3.16). The firm has a market cap of $237.73 million and a P/E ratio of 19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Trifast’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mechanical fasteners and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. It offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

