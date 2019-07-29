Triggers (TRIG) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Triggers has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Triggers has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Triggers token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00286411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.01533204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00118764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022527 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Triggers Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. The official message board for Triggers is blog.blocksafe.network. The official website for Triggers is www.blocksafefoundation.com. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe.

Triggers Token Trading

Triggers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Triggers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

