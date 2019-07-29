Tristel (LON:TSTL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $295.12

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.12 and traded as high as $300.11. Tristel shares last traded at $295.50, with a volume of 84,970 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $133.02 million and a PE ratio of 38.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 295.12.

Tristel Company Profile (LON:TSTL)

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

