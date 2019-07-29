Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) PT Set at $38.00 by Compass Point

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) received a $38.00 target price from research analysts at Compass Point in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRTN. TheStreet raised Triton International from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Triton International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NYSE:TRTN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.34. 382,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.26. Triton International has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.33.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.61 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triton International will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain bought 2,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $53,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

