TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 15th total of 331,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 43.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 480,816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 3.1% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 18,574 shares during the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNP traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $3.29. 80,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.27.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.78 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

