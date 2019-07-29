Twele Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,732. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $123.80 and a twelve month high of $166.03.

