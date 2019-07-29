Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $455,000 Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,771.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.81. 2,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,190. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78.

