U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.58

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.58 and last traded at $57.35, with a volume of 24281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.38.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 price target on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.81.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $248,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 42,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

