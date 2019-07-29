U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lifted by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $723,318,000. Daily Journal Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $81,175,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.4% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $248,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $129.00 price target on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.81.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

