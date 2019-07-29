Ubiq (UBQ) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $2,433.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.