UBS Group Analysts Give Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) a $85.00 Price Target

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) received a $85.00 price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TPX. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,005. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. The company had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 3,873 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $253,255.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,998.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 464 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $28,911.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,367.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,299. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,356.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.