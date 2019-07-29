UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 893.80 ($11.68).

INF opened at GBX 883.20 ($11.54) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 825.07. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Informa has a one year low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a one year high of GBX 869 ($11.36).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 7.55 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.12%.

In other news, insider John Rishton bought 6,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 766 ($10.01) per share, with a total value of £49,652.12 ($64,879.29).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

