UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,565 shares during the quarter. UGI accounts for 1.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.22% of UGI worth $20,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in UGI by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne Pol sold 6,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $357,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,819.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $1,350,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,671 shares of company stock worth $4,545,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.17. 19,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,504. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $59.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

