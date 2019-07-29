Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up approximately 2.7% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Raytheon by 670.8% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.86. 686,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,024. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $210.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Buckingham Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

