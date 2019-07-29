Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (NYSE:CEE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,073 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Central and Eastern Europe Fund were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,499,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,240,000 after buying an additional 118,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.73. 1,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486. Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.92.

Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

