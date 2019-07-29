Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1,085.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 966,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 885,138 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 711,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 92,276 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 317,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 83,133 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $638,000.

Shares of BTZ stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,798. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

