Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ULVR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,707.78 ($61.52).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 4,899 ($64.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion and a PE ratio of 19.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,974.62. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,122 ($66.93).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.82 ($0.48) per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.46. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

