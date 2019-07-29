Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Unilever by 72.8% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Unilever by 69.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

NYSE UN traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $59.05. The company had a trading volume of 106,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,535. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

