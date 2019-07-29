Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking and financial services to consumers and businesses. It provides deposit products, loans, credit cards, automated teller machine services, mobile and Internet banking services, online bill payment services, as well as trust, and wealth management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Shares of NYSE AUB traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 245,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,244. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $26,868,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $14,384,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $12,697,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $5,585,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $4,593,000.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

