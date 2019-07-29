Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 111,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 34,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 18,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.30. 156,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.77. The stock has a market cap of $236.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $128.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.72.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

