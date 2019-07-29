Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Short Interest Update

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,003,300 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 13,347,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.9 days. Approximately 24.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Unisys to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

UIS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.56. 28,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,808. Unisys has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $536.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unisys will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 839.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

