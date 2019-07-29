United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $11.45. United Bancorp shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 172 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $65.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39.

In related news, Director Gary W. Glessner purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,140 shares in the company, valued at $576,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancorp stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 3.89% of United Bancorp worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBCP)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.