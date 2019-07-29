United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Trading Down 1.2%

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.15, 6,683 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 16,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th.

Get United Development Funding IV alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11.

United Development Funding IV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for United Development Funding IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Development Funding IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.