United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 277.1% in the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 161.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

NYSE UPS traded down $1.84 on Monday, reaching $118.74. 2,608,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,961. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.