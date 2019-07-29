United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target raised by UBS Group to $128.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.87.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,939,000. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,745.2% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,945,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 2,918,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after buying an additional 2,391,075 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 83.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,475,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,323,000 after buying an additional 1,583,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,189,000 after buying an additional 921,153 shares in the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.