Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Given a $145.00 Price Target at Barclays

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) has been assigned a $145.00 price target by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $14.92 on Friday, reaching $151.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,951. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $112.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,626,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,606,000 after buying an additional 73,461 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,521,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $872,323,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.