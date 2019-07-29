Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,294,200 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 6,915,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 32,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,331. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

In other Unum Group news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $53,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,237,000 after acquiring an additional 396,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,111,000 after buying an additional 438,390 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Unum Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,277,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,524,000 after buying an additional 125,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Unum Group by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

