US Select Private Opportunities Fund II Announces Interim Dividend of $0.22 (ASX:CD2)

US Select Private Opportunities Fund II (ASX:CD2) announced a interim dividend on Friday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of CD2 stock opened at A$2.25 ($1.60) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$2.14. US Select Private Opportunities Fund II has a one year low of A$1.89 ($1.34) and a one year high of A$2.37 ($1.68).

US Select Private Opportunities Fund II, L.P. is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments. It targets investing in small-to-mid-market private investment funds and unlisted opportunities in United States.

