Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given a $98.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) has been assigned a $98.00 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.31. 2,712,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $68.81 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,107.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

