Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 204,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,333,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,954 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,198,000 after purchasing an additional 236,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. 20,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,844. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $247.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

