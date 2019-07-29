Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $154.97

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.97 and last traded at $154.80, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6,191.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 890,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,308,000 after acquiring an additional 876,332 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 215.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,124,000 after acquiring an additional 184,134 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,953,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,155,000.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

